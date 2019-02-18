75-year-old woman accused of stabbing husband to death

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A 75-year-old woman is charged in the stabbing death of her husband on Sunday.
Betty Walker is accused of stabbing Robert Walker, 71, in the chest, according to Bossier City Police Department. She is charged with second-degree murder.
On Sunday, Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 5400 block of Foxglove Drive.
That's where they found Robert Walker unresponsive with a puncture wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found evidence that Betty Walker stabbed her husband.
Betty Walker was booked into the Bossier City Jail, her bond is set at $250,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.