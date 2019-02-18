14-year-old cuts woman, family pet

VIVIAN, LA (KSLA) - A teen is behind bars and charged after what authorities say was an unprovoked attack.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, a woman walked in to the North Caddo Medical Center with a non-life threatening knife wound.
She told deputies that she was watching TV with the juvenile when he left the room and came back with a knife, attacking her.
He then fled the scene, but first cutting the family dog.
The 14-year-old then fled the scene on a 4-wheeler which was found later by deputies on the side of the road.
A drone was used to try and find the boy, but they did not locate him.
At 3:30 a.m., he turned himself in to authorities.
He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.