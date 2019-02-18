Man killed when 3 portable bathrooms catch fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR/CNN) - Officials are still trying to figure out the cause of a fire that engulfed three portable toilets and left one man dead next to the Baltimore Ravens’ football stadium.
A security guard for the M&T Bank Stadium called 911 Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. when they saw a fire in one of the stadium’s parking lots.
Blair Adams with the Baltimore City Fire Department says three portable toilets were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Unfortunately, firefighters also saw an adult male, who was on fire, run out of one of the stalls when they arrived, according to Adams.
“Immediately, he collapsed on the floor. He was dead upon arrival,” Adams said.
Police say the death will likely be ruled accidental. The investigation is ongoing.
