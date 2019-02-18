Job Alert: Who’s Hiring in Marshall, TX

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job in East Texas, here’s a list of who’s hiring as of Monday, February 18:
- Gecko Pest Control - Pest control technicians
- Mark Neel, DDS - Front office manager
- All Elements Heating and Air - HAVAC technicians
- Porkys Smokehouse and Grill - Multiple positions
- City of Marshall - Animal control officer
- City of Marshall - Meter reader
- Heritage House Marshall - CNA’s
- Oakwood House - Maintenance supervisor
If you know of any job opportunities or leads in the Ark-La-Tex that you want to share with KSLA, please email them to jduckworth@ksla.com.
We will update employment opportunities weekly.
