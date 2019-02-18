FIRST ALERT: Wet work week ahead

(KSLA) - Get your rain gear ready! A wet weather pattern will develop this week. Multiple rounds of rain will impact the ArkLaTex Tuesday through the weekend.
Enjoy the dry weather on Monday because it’s not going to last. Our rain chances cannot get any higher on Tuesday. There is a 100 percent chance of rain.
Wednesday will feature more clouds than rain. However, more rain will find the ArkLaTex Thursday through Saturday.
Scattered showers will develop late Monday night through Tuesday morning from south to north across the area. Tuesday morning’s commute is looking sloppy, especially for I-20, which includes Shreveport-Bossier, and points south of I-20.
The rain will become more widespread and pick up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Overall, Tuesday is going to be a wet, chilly day. You’re going to need your rain gear and a heavy jacket.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist will time out the rain on Tuesday with FutureTrack in the video below.
Most of the ArkLaTex will not have to worry about widespread heavy rainfall or strong to severe storms on Tuesday. However, locally heavy rainfall will be possible.
Widespread rainfall totals on Tuesday will likely be between 1-2″ of rain. Some places could see a little more, while others could see a little less.
If a stronger storm does develop, it will likely develop Tuesday evening and across the very southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex.
Parts of Natchitoches, Winn and Jackson Parishes will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather on Tuesday.
The greatest threat of severe weather will be east and southeast of the ArkLaTex.
A big dip in the jet stream, or trough, will develop across the desert southwest this week.
This will bring in a southwest flow to the jet stream, or winds at cloud clover, over the ArkLaTex and plenty of moisture. Multiple disturbances will round the trough and follow the jet stream, which will produce multiple rounds of rain this week.
By the weekend, this trough will move east across the southern plans and drag a cold front into the ArkLaTex. This cold front will be the focal point for more showers and storms on Saturday.
This is when a few stronger storms will be possible.
Widespread rainfall over the next 7 days will be between 2-4″+ of rain. However, portions of northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas could see 3-6″ of rain.
Luckily, this much rain will not fall all at once, so widespread flash flooding is not going to be major threat through the work week. Depending on how much rain falls this week, the threat of flooding could increase this weekend.
This much rain will likely cause river and lake levels to rise.
