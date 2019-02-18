FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy stretch ahead

A wet and stormy stretch of weather ahead commences by tomorrow morning. We'll have off and on rain and storms through the start of the weekend. Some heavy rain will be possible at times and there's even a risk of severe weather especially on Saturday. Rain amounts of up to 4" will be possible over the next 5 days.
Clouds will start to thicken up tonight with showers developing late. Lows will be in the 30s to around 40. Expect rain and a few storms through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will only reach the low 40s. The chance of rain is around 100%.
Showers and storms will continue Tuesday night with a strong storm or 2 possible that may have some hail. Rain should taper off by early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day Wednesday is looking dry with possibly a little afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.
The break in the rain is short. More wet weather moves back in Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Additional showers and storms are likely Friday with highs getting back into the mid 60s.
A strong storm system will push through the area on Saturday bringing additional storms. Some storms could be severe. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s. Sunday is looking much calmer with dry weather, sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
