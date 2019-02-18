Crews searching sewer after reports of person in storm drain

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Crews with Shreveport Fire Department are in downtown searching a sewer after reports that someone was possibly in a storm drain.
The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Rescue efforts are being concentrated in the 600 block of Marshall Street.
However, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston, firefighters have not located anything.
Crews with streets and drainage are using a camera to check if anyone is down in the sewer.
