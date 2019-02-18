ALERT: Wet work week ahead

Get your rain gear ready! An unsettled weather pattern will bring in multiple rounds of rain this week and this weekend. Heavy rain and a few stronger storms will be possible at times. Widespread rainfall totals this week will likely be between 2-4″+ of rain. However, portions of NW LA and SW AR could see 3-6″ of rain. Luckily, this much rain will not fall all at once, so widespread flash flooding is not a major threat right now. This much rain will likely cause river and lake levels to rise, though.
Luckily, Presidents Day is looking dry, so you’re not going to need your rain gear today. Even though rain will be limited, we’re not going to see a lot of sunshine. Expect times of clouds and a little sunshine at times, too. Temperatures are going to be on the chilly side of things today. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so you’re going to need your heavy coat first thing this morning. Highs will only be near or just above 50 degrees, so keep at least a light jacket handy this afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening.
More clouds will start to stream in during the overnight. Rain start to develop from south to north late tonight through Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the 30s north of I-30 to near or just above 40 degrees along and south of I-20.
Tuesday will be a wet, chilly day. Widespread rain will develop from north to south across the area Tuesday morning. Rain with periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue through the afternoon. The widespread rain will start to taper Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Strong to severe storms are unlikely Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Most of the area won’t have to worry about strong storms Tuesday evening or night either. However, the southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for late Tuesday into Tuesday night. The greatest threat of strong storms will remain to our southeast, though. Highs on Tuesday will only range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
Most will see more clouds than rain on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s. More rain and storms are back by Thursday and Friday, though. Despite the rain, temperatures should warm a little by the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s and in the low to mid 60s on Friday.
A cold front will slide through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This front will be the focal point for more showers and storms to start to the weekend. A few strong storms will be possible at this time as well. Ahead of the front, it is still going to be warm. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will be the drier and sunnier half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will only be near 60 degrees.
