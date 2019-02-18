ALERT: Wet work week ahead

Luckily, Presidents Day is looking dry, so you’re not going to need your rain gear today. Even though rain will be limited, we’re not going to see a lot of sunshine. Expect times of clouds and a little sunshine at times, too. Temperatures are going to be on the chilly side of things today. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so you’re going to need your heavy coat first thing this morning. Highs will only be near or just above 50 degrees, so keep at least a light jacket handy this afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening.