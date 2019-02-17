7-year-old girl with walking disability walks to become a princess

RINGGOLD, LA (KSLA) - Kelviouma Caldwell is showing the world that her disability will not stop her from being great.
She is a member of Word of God Ministries in Ringgold. Every year they host a ‘Princess Day’ to encourage the young ladies and girls to be successful.
This year, Caldwell was selected as a princess and fought through her disability to walk at the ceremony.
“She told me that she couldn’t wait to be 15 because that’s when girls walk,” says her grandmother, Sandra Gray. “Now through the grace of God she is walking.”
To help Caldwell walk, a family friend donated a walker.
During today’s event, she gathered up her courage and walked into the ceremony.
Kelviouma’s grandmother says she will continue to encourage her to persevere past anything that stops her from accomplishing her dreams.
