Unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead

Get ready to use the rain gear most of next week. An unsettled weather pattern brings off and on rain chances through the start of next week. Some heavy is possible at times and a few strong storms may find their way into the ArkLaTex as well.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. Expect a mostly cloudy, but dry start to the work week. Highs Monday will be cool...only reach the low 50s.
Rain will spread into the area later Monday night and be with us much of the day Tuesday. There could be some pockets of heavy rain and a few storms at times. Temperatures will be chilly Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
We may get a break in the wet weather Wednesday, but more rain and storms appear likely Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay cool, only in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll warm back into the mid 60s on Friday.
Additional rain and possibly a few stronger storms are expected to start off next weekend. A cold front moving through will bring an end to the rain chances for Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s. We’ll cool back into the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday with sunshine expected to close out the weekend
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
