Shreveport art collectors to host open home tours

The private art collections will be open for tours today starting at 12pm

Photo Credit: Shreveport Regional Arts Council
By Dominique O'Neill | February 17, 2019 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:50 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council is hosting an Art Collectors Home Tour on Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

The tour features the homes of Betty & A.C. Black, Liz Swaine, Steve Culp, Susan Fortenberry, Ron & Ann Stokes and many more.

This event is part of an artist’s series called Collectors & Collectible Artists, which is a program in the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

For more information click here. Shuttle Tours and Registration will start at 12:00 p.m. at The JR Gallery, located near festival plaza. Cost to tour homes is $20.

