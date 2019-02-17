Shreveport art collectors to host open home tours

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council is hosting an Art Collectors Home Tour on Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m.
The tour features the homes of Betty & A.C. Black, Liz Swaine, Steve Culp, Susan Fortenberry, Ron & Ann Stokes and many more.
This event is part of an artist’s series called Collectors & Collectible Artists, which is a program in the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.
For more information click here. Shuttle Tours and Registration will start at 12:00 p.m. at The JR Gallery, located near festival plaza. Cost to tour homes is $20.
