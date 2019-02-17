Pedestrian killed, identified in early morning Texarkana crash

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
The incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. in 4000 block of N. Kings Highway near I-30.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the deceased victim, Samantha Desmarais, was struck by a vehicle as she was she was walking south of N. Kings Highway in the center lane.
Police also say that Desmarais turned and walked in front of the moving vehicle and the driver was unable to stop before hitting her.
Investigators found the victim found with life-threatening injuries while she was wearing ear buds. They believe that she was not able to hear the vehicle approaching before she was struck.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Texarkana Police Department at
