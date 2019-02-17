Off and on rain likely next week

An unsettled weather pattern is likely through next week. Don't expect to see much sun and keep the umbrellas handy. Temperatures will remain chilly although a brief warm up is likely toward the end of the week.
We’ll be mostly cloudy today. Some drizzle and a few showers are expected this morning. Look for a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll stay cloudy tonight with lows in the low 40s. Clouds stick around tomorrow, but we’ll start off the week dry with highs in the low 50s.
Widespread rain will be pushing in Monday night setting us up for a soggy Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Off and on rain and showers are likely the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually climb through the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and back into the 60s on Friday.
More rain and storms look likely to start off the weekend, but expected a drying trend by next Sunday. We’ll be near 70 Saturday, but expect cooler 50s on Sunday.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.