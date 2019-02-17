Multiple waves of rain through Saturday

An unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead will have you reaching for your umbrella multiple times. A persistent dip in the airflow, or trough, in the upper atmosphere over the southwestern United States will funnel a steady flow of moisture and rain producing disturbances across the ArkLaTex through Saturday.
Rain will likely be off and on. Little to no wet weather is expected Monday, but rain is likely on Tuesday. We may see a break Wednesday before more rain and some storms revisit the area Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday the weather pattern will shift shutting down rain chances as we close out the weekend.
Widespread rain will settle in on Tuesday. The weather may be steady through the evening, but gradually ended from west to east by Tuesday night. Here’s the latest hour-by-hour look at Tuesday’s wet weather with Futuretrack:
We may not see rain that’s heavy enough of a short enough time frame for significant flooding concerns. However widespread totals of 2-4″ through Saturday will likely contribute to rising water levels on area rivers, lakes and bayous.
As always you can count on the KSLA First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on the soggy weather pattern. Here’s how you can stay in the know with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.