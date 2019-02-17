Mardi Gras food tour showcases Shreveport-Bossier cuisines

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 2019 “Us Up North” Mardi Gras Food Tour featured four different restaurants with their own unique dishes.
The annual event is meant to highlight the many different foods that only North Louisiana has to offer.
“When people think of Louisiana foods they usually only think of New Orleans, but there is so much more to the state,” says Hardette Harris, event founder and Chef. “I came up with this tour to give people a taste of what we have in Shreveport-Bossier.”
This year’s tour took guests to authentic north Louisiana BBQ, El Mono Peruvian Restaurant, Bella Nonnas Oil and Vinegar and the Red River Brewing Company.
Several of the attendees say they were excited to try new foods.
“I’ve come to every food tour since the beginning and enjoy the different dishes,” Karla Hambrick says.
Hambrick is from Texas and says she saw the tour advertisement on Facebook. She’s a fan of Chef Hardette’s turnip and mustard greens.
Chef Hardette has received numerous awards for her food and the tour. To learn more about the tour and future schedules, please click here.
