Weekend Forecast: More clouds than rain or sun

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s area wide on Monday. Afternoon highs on Presidents Day will only be near 50 degrees. Rain will be limited on Monday. On Tuesday, widespread rain will develop. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday will be the wettest day next week, but more showers will be possible the rest of the week. Luckily, strong to severe storms are widespread heavy rainfall look unlikely next week. Temperatures towards the middle of next week will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s.