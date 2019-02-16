Weekend Forecast: More clouds than rain or sun

This weekend is going to feature more clouds than rain or sun. However, our rain chances will start to pick up next week. Right now, Tuesday is looking like a wet, chilly day. Plus, more rain will be possible later in the week.
Saturday is going to be the cooler half of the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s, so it will probably be a good idea to keep a jacket handy throughout the day. Most of us won't have to worry about dodging any rain drops today, but a few showers will be possible late today through tonight. Places south of I-20 will have the best chance of rain.
Luckily, temperatures won't tumble too far this evening or tonight. Most places will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. The I-30 corridor and places north of I-30 will tumble into the 40s overnight. Other than a slight chance of rain, areas of fog could develop overnight through Sunday morning.
Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. The same cold front that dropped through the ArkLaTex on Friday, which brought in cooler air for Saturday, will return as a warm front tonight through Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers will be possible on Sunday, mainly during the first half of the day. A cold front will also slide through on Sunday and set up for a chilly start to the work week.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s area wide on Monday. Afternoon highs on Presidents Day will only be near 50 degrees. Rain will be limited on Monday. On Tuesday, widespread rain will develop. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tuesday will be the wettest day next week, but more showers will be possible the rest of the week. Luckily, strong to severe storms are widespread heavy rainfall look unlikely next week. Temperatures towards the middle of next week will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.