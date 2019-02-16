Student distributes ‘n-word pass’ at Wisconsin high school, could face legal trouble

OCONOMOWOC, WI (WITI/CNN) - An Oconomowoc High School student could face legal trouble for distributing what the school district describes as hate speech.
The student handed out a flyer titled “N Word Pass.”
"I was furious," said a parent who did not want to be identified. "It was very hurtful."
The parent said her daughter texted her a picture of the flyer that was placed in front of her in the high school lunch room Wednesday.
"They were running around laughing with the passes, laughing, making videos in the school," she said.
The flyer was created by one student with a photo taken from the internet, copied at home, and distributed to roughly 10 other students, according to the Oconomowoc Area School District.
"Oconomowoc High School and the Oconomowoc Area School District condemns this hate speech. These kinds of words and actions are not tolerated in our schools," the district said in a statement.
“We are so very sorry that the actions of one of our students deeply offended and hurt people,” said Superintendent Roger Ringo. “There is no place for it in our schools or in our community.”
But the parent believes the district’s statement doesn’t go far enough.
"This is unacceptable and enough is enough," she said.
She wants the high school to educate its students on the power of hateful words and urge them to be kind.
The school district says the student who made and distributed the flyers was disciplined but they did not give specifics.
The school district also referred the student to the police department.
