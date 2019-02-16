Hearne avenue will close for water main repair

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Department of Water and Sewerage are set to repair a 20 inch water main on Hearne Avenue, between the 300 and 800 blocks.
Repairs will begin Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. and are expected to be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
During this time southbound outside lane will be closed from the 300 to 400 blocks of Hearne.
The work has been scheduled around the JS Clark Elementary School’s holiday this up coming week.
Officials say residents should not see any significant changes to the water pressure. However anyone who does experience extremely low water pressure or loss of pressure should call (318) 673-7600.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.