FIRST ALERT: Wet stretch of weather next week

More rounds of wet weather will likely impact the ArkLaTex towards the middle and end of next week. Right now, the threat of severe weather and widespread heavy rainfall look low. A few stronger storms will be possible towards the end of next week or next weekend, though. Widespread 7 day rainfall totals will likely be between 1-3″+ of rain. The heaviest rainfall will likely stay just east of the ArkLaTex. However, a few models show the heaviest rain could develop a little farther west and could impact the southeast corner the ArkLaTex, which is Ruston down to Natchitoches. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 50s and into the 60s from the middle to the end of next week.