FIRST ALERT: Wet stretch of weather next week

The weather pattern looks wet and unsettled next week. Widespread rain will develop on Tuesday and more rounds of wet weather will be possible the rest of the week.
It’s been a chilly, cloudy day. Scattered areas of light rain and few sprinkles moved through this afternoon. Luckily, temperatures will not tumble this evening. Most places will generally hold steady. Make sure to take a heavy jacket with you if you’re going to be out and about this evening. Most will not need their rain gear. However, a few areas of light rain or sprinkles can’t be ruled out.
With a warm front lifting north across the area, temperatures could actually warm during the overnight. Some places will warm into the low to mid 50s by Sunday morning. The clouds will linger as well as slight rain chances. Areas of fog could also develop overnight. Patchy dense fog will be possible in spots.
Sunday will generally be cloudy. A few showers will be possible, mainly early on in the day. Despite a cold front passing through, Sunday will actually be the warmer half of the weekend, for most. Highs on Sunday will range from the low 50s north of I-30 to upper 60s south of I-20. The sky will start to clear a little late in the day and Sunday night. Sunday night will be cold. Lows will be in the 30s almost area wide.
Rain will remain limited early next week. Presidents Day will be mostly cloudy and dry for most. Highs on Monday will only be in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday will be a wet, chilly day. Widespread rain will develop Tuesday morning and will be with us for most of the day. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Severe weather and widespread heavy rainfall look unlikely on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
More rounds of wet weather will likely impact the ArkLaTex towards the middle and end of next week. Right now, the threat of severe weather and widespread heavy rainfall look low. A few stronger storms will be possible towards the end of next week or next weekend, though. Widespread 7 day rainfall totals will likely be between 1-3″+ of rain. The heaviest rainfall will likely stay just east of the ArkLaTex. However, a few models show the heaviest rain could develop a little farther west and could impact the southeast corner the ArkLaTex, which is Ruston down to Natchitoches. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 50s and into the 60s from the middle to the end of next week.
