Cool but quiet for weekend Mardi Gras parades
By Jeff Castle | February 15, 2019 at 9:04 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 9:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mardi Gras celebrations start kicking into high gear this weekend. The next three weekends feature multiple parades across the ArkLaTex leading up to Fat Tuesday on March 5th. Parades this weekend will see cloudy and cool, but mostly quiet weather. Rain chances looking slim with only a few sprinkles or light showers expected. Plan on wearing a jacket, but you may be able to leave the rain gear at home.

SATURDAY

Minden Fasching and Mardi Gras Parade, 2pm to 7pm, Downtown Minden

Minden Mardi Gras forecast
Minden Mardi Gras forecast ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Krewe of Aquarius, Logansport, 6pm

Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras parade
Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras parade ((Source: KSLA News 12))

SUNDAY

Krewe of Demeter, Mansfield, 2pm

Krewe of Demeter Mardi Gras parade
Krewe of Demeter Mardi Gras parade ((Source: KSLA News 12))

