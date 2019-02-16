Cool but quiet for weekend Mardi Gras parades

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mardi Gras celebrations start kicking into high gear this weekend. The next three weekends feature multiple parades across the ArkLaTex leading up to Fat Tuesday on March 5th. Parades this weekend will see cloudy and cool, but mostly quiet weather. Rain chances looking slim with only a few sprinkles or light showers expected. Plan on wearing a jacket, but you may be able to leave the rain gear at home.