Cool but quiet for weekend Mardi Gras parades

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mardi Gras celebrations start kicking into high gear this weekend. The next three weekends feature multiple parades across the ArkLaTex leading up to Fat Tuesday on March 5th. Parades this weekend will see cloudy and cool, but mostly quiet weather. Rain chances looking slim with only a few sprinkles or light showers expected. Plan on wearing a jacket, but you may be able to leave the rain gear at home.
SATURDAY
Minden Fasching and Mardi Gras Parade, 2pm to 7pm, Downtown Minden
Krewe of Aquarius, Logansport, 6pm
SUNDAY
Krewe of Demeter, Mansfield, 2pm
To keep up with all the ArkLaTex Mardi Gras events head on over to the ArkLaTexWeekend.com.
You can keep up with the current weather at all the events the next few weeks with the KSLA First Alert Weather app. Download it here if you don’t have it.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.