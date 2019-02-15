Tennessee man says victim in serial killer’s sketch is his murdered mother

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG/CNN) - A Tennessee man says a confessed serial killer’s sketch solves the mystery as to who killed his mother more than two decades ago.
The last time Anthony Jones saw his mother was Christmas Eve in 1996 when he was 15.
“She was like, ‘I love you son… I’m gonna see you for Christmas tomorrow.’ I’m like, ‘Yes ma’am, I’ll see you tomorrow.’ Next day comes, nobody heard from my mama. Day after that, nobody heard from my mama,” Jones said.
Priscilla Baxter-Jones was found dead nearly two weeks later in the Mississippi River. The 36-year-old woman had been raped, stabbed and strangled.
“It always been on his mind heavy about what happened to his mom,” said Erica Wells-Jones, his wife. “He always said that he wished the killer would come forward or he could find the killer in some type of way.”
Then this week, Wells-Jones saw the sketch from serial killer Samuel Little released by the FBI.
Little said he murdered the woman pictured in the sketch during the same time frame. He told investigators he strangled the woman, put her in the back of a car and dumped her body in the Mississippi River.
“We put those pictures side by side and you know, like, that’s her,” Wells-Jones said.
Jones said he also recognized Little’s face.
He believes his mom and Little knew each other months before her murder, and that he even met him.
“I just seen the older picture first and I automatically knew who he was 'cause I don`t forget faces," Jones said. “That’s just me. I can’t forget faces.”
Little, who has confessed to 90 murders, drew sketches of at least 16 of his unidentified victims.
Jones knows he can’t bring his mother back but he and his family hope by coming forward, they’ll be able to help keep Little in prison.
“'For him to sit there and do the stuff that, he did and talk about the way he treats people, that ain’t right,” Jones said.
"It would be a big weight off him and his brothers' shoulders to know that this man is off the street," Wells-Jones said.
Memphis police said they are now investigating whether the woman in the sketch is in fact Jones’ mother.
However, investigators say at this point, they have found no evidence that Little stabbed any of his victims.
