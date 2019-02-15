SUSLA to offer free dental services Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - For the second year in a row, Southern University-Shreveport’s dental hygiene program is partnering with Dentistry from the Heart and Miles for Smiles to offer free dental services to the community.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the the Alphonse Jackson Building on SUSLA’s main campus, 3050 Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport.
The first 50 people will be guaranteed service. The school is providing the choice between a free cleaning, filling or extraction.
Students from the hygiene program will perform the services. Last year, they were able to help more than 200 people.
“Last year, we were really surprised at the number of people who showed up,” student Pamela Klimkiewicz said. “It really gave us an indication of how many people in our community needed the service."
Instructors for the program are excited to see their students using what they’ve learned to help their community.
“We spend a lot of time teaching them and training them on their clinical skills, and then to watch them actually doing it it is very rewarding," director Lynne Eatman said.
The school’s dental hygiene clinic also offers discounted dental services for adults and children. Call (318) 670-9561 to learn more.
