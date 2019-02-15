SPD: Wife shoots, kills husband in domestic dispute

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is dead after his wife allegedly shot him after a domestic dispute early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Cypress Landing Apartments on Hilry Huckabee Ave. III in Shreveport.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, the woman shot the 29-year-old man in the face with a 22-caliber in the lower level of the apartment building. He later died at a local hospital.
Police say the woman is currently in custody and charges are pending.
The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.
