Police: Man killed in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department said a man shot overnight has died at a local hospital.
According to police, officers responded to the Cypress Landing Apartments on Hilry Huckaby Avenue at about 2:00 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man had been shot in the face. The victim was found inside a lower level apartment.
Police tell KSLA News 12 that one person has been taken into custody for questioning but no charges have been filed.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates through the morning.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.