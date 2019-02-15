Police: Man killed in overnight shooting

Police: Man killed in overnight shooting
February 15, 2019 at 5:14 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 5:24 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department said a man shot overnight has died at a local hospital.

According to police, officers responded to the Cypress Landing Apartments on Hilry Huckaby Avenue at about 2:00 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man had been shot in the face. The victim was found inside a lower level apartment.

Police tell KSLA News 12 that one person has been taken into custody for questioning but no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates through the morning.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.