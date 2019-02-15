OBVAMC celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s been a busy week at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center with staffers at the Shreveport hospital and local community members helping celebrate National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
All week long, patients have had special visitors, including community leaders, and have received gifts showing support and gratitude for their service.
“I’m from Monroe, and my wife hasn’t been able to come over here every day because we have animals to take care of," Army veteran Buddy Pearson said. "And it’s been a real, real pleasure having these people come in and talk to me so I’m not here in this little room by myself.”
On Thursday, patients and their guests were treated to a steak lunch in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Extra trays were made for their sweethearts to join them.
And members of the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team dropped by for a visit.
They had patients sign a hockey stick that will be displayed at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport in honor of our veterans and their service to our country.
“It means a lot; I’m sure it means a lot to the boys that are here,” Mudbugs player Jacob Skolnik said. “I think it’s a special moment giving back to the community.
"We do so much with schools; why not our veterans? We are one of the most patriotic teams in the North American hockey league.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.