Natchitoches community celebrates the life of Vicky Sanders

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Hundreds made their way to Freedom Life Church in Natchitoches to remember Vicky Sanders.
Sanders’ two daughters, Alexis and Brooklynn, say they wanted her memorial service to be a celebration of her life.
“We have seen people travel from near and far just to pour out their love and to hold us tight and we’re just so blessed.”
Sanders was murdered Friday night at a home in the 200 block of Patrick Road in Point Place south of Natchitoches.
According to Sanders obituary, her greatest pleasure came from being a mother and she also deeply cared about her friends.
After high school she pursued her passion of cosmetology.
This career was perfect for her because of her warm personality and creative mind.
To help her daughters during this difficult time, a love fund is set up at City Bank & Trust in Natchitoches. Both Alexis and Brooklynn thank everyone for their love and support.
“I feel like the fund is a reperesentation of our mother’s legacy, she’s poured out so much love over the years.”
Natchitoches Sheriff deputies say Micheal Paul Medina, 49, was connected with her death. He was later found dead in Avoyelles Parish of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
