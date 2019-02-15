Man faces felony charge after shooting of dog, social media reacts

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - There’s a one-man social media blitz underway against a Haughton duck hunter who found himself on the wrong side of the law in New Mexico.
Dustin James Coker, 29, faces a felony charge of extreme cruelty to animals, after the shooting death of his 3-year-old yellow lab — Gypsy.
From what began when Coker went duck hunting last month in Carlsbad, New Mexico. His hunting partner Bailey Perez, later told deputies Coker became angry when Gypsy wouldn’t fetch three ducks he’d just shot.
According to the criminal complaint, Perez said Coker shot his dog two times, before Perez had to put Gypsy out of her misery.
"It upset me so much to think that somebody would kill a dog because it didn't retrieve right," according to the man who claims sole responsibility for that social media campaign. He only refers to himself as Concerned Citizen of Carlsbad.
Concerned Citizen told us in a phone interview this Friday afternoon he has one primary wish:
"I want Dustin James Coker to get the maximum penalty under the law, which is, as I understand it for the felony of extreme animal cruelty, he could get up to 18 months incarceration."
It would also mean a maximum $5,000 fine, if convicted.
KSLA News 12′s Jeff Ferrell attempted to speak with Coker. However, after knocking on the family’s door, someone locked it from inside.
A neighbor of the Coker's says she rarely sees the family and has never spoken to them since she moved in a year ago. A check of the neighborhood and then at a nearby diner showed no one had even heard of this case — yet.
However, they will, according to Concerned Citizen of Carlsbad, who not only went on the offensive online — but has now sent out a flier to all 180 families in Coker’s neighborhood.
The flier reads:
Coker’s case is still pending in the New Mexico court system. The Concerned Citizen of Carlsbad told us he does not want to see Coker plea down to a lesser charge for such a horrible crime.
A Twitter has been established with updates on this incident @justice4gypsy.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.