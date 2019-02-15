Gilmer man, Louisiana woman accused in steroids scheme

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a man and woman accused of importing anabolic steroids from China with the intent of distribution.
Mark McLean Farmer, 31, of Gilmer, and Madilynne Reid Farmer, 27, of Bossier City, La., are charged with multiple counts of steroid-related charges. Mark Farmer is also facing a federal gun charge.
They were indicted on Jan. 17 and booked into the Gregg County Jail on Feb. 7.
The indictment was unsealed on Thursday after they made a court appearance at the federal courthouse in Marshall.
According to the text of the indictment, the duo conspired to distribute steroids beginning in August. The indictment states Mark Farmer imported steroids from China on Oct. 30. It also states he used seven guns, two with silencers, to further his crime.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.