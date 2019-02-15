CPCO: Victim identified after wife allegedly shoots, kills him in domestic dispute

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is dead after his wife allegedly shot him after a domestic dispute early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Cypress Landing Apartments in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckabee Ave. III in Shreveport.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Kenta Ellis.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, the woman shot Ellis in the face with a 22-caliber in the lower level of the apartment building. He later died at a local hospital.
Police also say the woman is currently in custody and charges are pending.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
We will keep you updated on our KSLA News 12 app and website as we learn new details on this case.
