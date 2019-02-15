Cold front hangs around for the weekend

A cold front settling into the ArkLaTex will bring fluctuating temperatures for the weekend. Temperatures will cool tomorrow, but warm again on Sunday before chillier air settles in for good next week. Rain looks limited this weekend, but the chances for wet weather will pick up next week.
We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for most of the area. Expect more clouds Saturday, but rain chances look slim. Temperatures tomorrow will run mostly in the mid to upper 50s across the area. Slightly warmer air comes back on Sunday with highs expected in the 60s. A few showers are possible.
Temperatures will fall again on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll stay cloudy, but may not see much if any rain. By Tuesday our next rain maker arrives with widespread rain developing. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50.
Steady rain tapers off to occasional showers the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s for the second half of the week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
