Chili cook-off raises money to benefit veterans

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - If you like eating chili — The Truman Arnold building on the campus of Texarkana College was the place to be on Friday.
This ws the location for the annual chili cook-off sponsored by the Texarkana Area Veterans council. There were 16 teams and types of chili at this years event.
The event was a fundraiser to help raise money to purchase a van to transport veterans from Texarkana to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.
Gregg Beck, President of the Texarkana Vietnam Veterans Association said each week 25-30 veterans are transported from Texarkana for services in Sheveport.
An estimated 500 people came out to enjoy today’s chili and help our local veterans. Gregg Beck said they also could use extra volunteer drivers for the program.
For more information on becoming a volunteer driver, call the Texarkana VA Outpatient Clinic at (870) 779-2700.
