Today is going to be another spring-like day for most of the area. Afternoon highs south of the I-30 will be in the low to mid 70s. while places along and north of I-30 won’t be quite as warm. There will be a cold front that will slowly drop south across the area today, so places north of I-30 will be in the 50s and 60s. With a front in the area, a little bit of light rain or a few showers can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will remain dry today. Today will also be a bit breezy at times. Expect a south to north wind at 5-15 mph.