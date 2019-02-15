Happy Friday! It’s a mild start to our day, especially by February standards. Most of the area is waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning, so you’ll still probably need at least a light jacket our the door. A few places north of I-30 will be a little cooler, while some places south of I-20 will be a little warmer. Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning. Other than patchy fog, widespread travel problems are not expected this morning.
Today is going to be another spring-like day for most of the area. Afternoon highs south of the I-30 will be in the low to mid 70s. while places along and north of I-30 won’t be quite as warm. There will be a cold front that will slowly drop south across the area today, so places north of I-30 will be in the 50s and 60s. With a front in the area, a little bit of light rain or a few showers can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will remain dry today. Today will also be a bit breezy at times. Expect a south to north wind at 5-15 mph.
Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the 50s this evening, so you'll need a jacket if you're going to be out and about or around town. Once again, there will be a slim chance of rain, but most won't need to worry about dodging any raindrops this evening or tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to near 50 degrees south of I-20.
Saturday will be the cooler half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 50s. A few places south of I-20 could hit 60 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slim chance of rain, mainly late in the day. Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend because the same cold front that will drop south across the area today as a cold front will lift north as warm front this weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near or above 60 degrees across most of the area. With a front lifting north across the area, a few showers will be possible on Sunday.
The start of next week looks much cooler. Highs on Monday will only be in the 40s. A few showers will be possible on Monday, mainly across northwest Louisiana. However, widespread rain looks like it will develop Tuesday into Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 40s. Tuesday is looking like a wet and chilly day. The widespread rain will taper off by midweek. Temperatures will also start to rebound towards the middle of next week. Highs next Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
