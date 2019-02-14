Texarkana emergency response teams train for hazmat situations

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - For the last two days, a group of area emergency response teams have received special training from the federal government on ways to handle certain hazmat situations and weapons of mass destruction.
The Arkansas National Guard 61st Civil Support Team’s specialty is working with hazardous materials and weapons of mass destruction.
This week The team is training with emergency response crews in the Texarkana area including both Texarkana Arkansas and Texas fire departments.
Lt.Col. Seth Tolliver is the commander of this National Guard team and says the training is giving the departments access to special equipment not available to the local agencies.
Thursday’s scenario was battling a clandestine drug lab with the aid of Talon robot.
“This robot will actually transmit wireless back to this control panel here where we can see real time readings of all of the protection capabilities this machine has own it,” Lt. Col. Tolliver said.
Lt. Col. Tolliver said his team is ready to respond at any emergency situation across the state of Arkansas. He said training like this help speeds up the help they provide for individual agencies.
"It gives us the ability to have those working relationships established well in advance of actually having an emergency," Lt. Col. Tolliver said.
Tolliver said FBI agents and personnel with the office of emergency management also took part in the training.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.