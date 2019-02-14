Shreveport garbage collection schedule announced for President’s Day week

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport officials have announced a change in schedule for garbage pickup ahead of President’s Day week.
President's Day will be observed on Monday, February 18. Changes to the schedule will effect regular pickup and recycling.
- No garbage will be collected on Monday.
- Monday's garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 19
- Tuesday's garbage will be picked up on Wednesday.
- Thursday and Friday’s garbage will be picked up on their regular days.
No bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items will be scheduled for a future date. For more information regarding large or bulk item pickups, call (318) 673-6300.
The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste will be open on President’s Day. For more information, call (318) 925-3500.
