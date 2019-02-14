Shreveport garbage collection schedule announced for President’s Day week

By KSLA Staff | February 14, 2019 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport officials have announced a change in schedule for garbage pickup ahead of President’s Day week.

President's Day will be observed on Monday, February 18. Changes to the schedule will effect regular pickup and recycling.

  • No garbage will be collected on Monday.
  • Monday's garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 19
  • Tuesday's garbage will be picked up on Wednesday.
  • Thursday and Friday’s garbage will be picked up on their regular days.

No bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items will be scheduled for a future date. For more information regarding large or bulk item pickups, call (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste will be open on President’s Day. For more information, call (318) 925-3500.

