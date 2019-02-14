Rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo recovered, in good health

(CNN) – A rare monkey that was stolen from a zoo in Florida has been returned.
“Kali” was back at the Palm Beach Zoo on Tuesday night after police managed to track her down.
The 12-year-old primate was stolen Monday morning.
Kali is a Goeldi’s monkey from South American rainforests.
Officials had been concerned they were running out of time because she needs a special diet and medication.
Zookeepers said Kali appears to be OK, even though vets are still monitoring her.
When they confirm she’s all right, she’ll be reunited with her mate, “Quito.”
So far, no details have been released about who stole her.
