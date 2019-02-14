2 pets perish in Allendale house fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire on Thursday afternoon.
Crews got the call around 2:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of Poland Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.
Upon arrival crews spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the empty home.
No one was at home at the time of the fire, however two pets died during the incident.
Crews got the fire out at 3:02 p.m. No one was injured.
Firefighters on the scene say that the fire may have started in the front room of the home near the porch.
