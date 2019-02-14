Natchitoches man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s High Tech Crime Unit and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office joined forces, arresting a Natchitoches man on child pornography charges.
William Jay Schultz, 66, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2019. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on 4 counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators with both the NSPO and the Attorney General’s Office obtained search warrants for Schultz’s residence, car and other undisclosed locations.
Detectives found and seized four images of child pornography. Schultz was released on a $20,000 bond on Feb. 11, 2019
Detectives ask that anyone with information please contact Detective Amber Shirley or Lt. Carey Etheredge of the NSPO High Tech Crime Unity at (318) 357-7830
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.