Multiple arrest warrants issued in new alleged LSU hazing case

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Arrest warrants have been issued for nine members of an LSU fraternity in a new hazing-related investigation.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says the allegations involve the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
That fraternity was recently shut down by its national chapter, which was in the process of investigating the allegations, Ballard said.
One source familiar with the case described the allegations as serious in nature.
“We can confirm that nine members of the LSU chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, or DKE, have been arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hazing-related activities that are alleged to have taken place in the fall of 2018. This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students. It does not belong at LSU," said Jason Droddy, Interim Vice President for Strategic Communications. “This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU. The quick action by the national DKE organization by revoking the chapter’s charter and the cooperation of several witnesses in this investigation demonstrate a growing recognition that hazing and other harmful activities cannot be tolerated. The LSU Police were dutifully informed of the incidents by the national organization and initiated the investigation, which concludes with today’s arrests.”
“We continue to seek the support of more alumni groups and national organizations to be actively involved in helping to change the culture and prevent this type of behavior from occurring in the future,” Droddy said.
Ballard has released the names, ages, and charges of those under investigation:
- Charles Eugene Brakenridge, 23, Ferriday, La. - 1 count of Principal to Criminal Hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)
- Blake Andrew Chalin, 20, Gretna, La. - 3 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor)
- Cade Rain Duckworth, 23, Lafayette, La. - 3 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor); 1 count of attempted second degree battery (felony); 1 count of second degree battery (felony); and 1 count of false imprisonment (felony)
- Gaston Thomas Eymard, 23, Kenner, La. - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second degree battery (felony)
- Shakti P. Gilotra, 22 - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second degree battery (felony)
- Joseph Dylan Harkrider, 19, Zachary, La. - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor)
- Malcolm Richard McNiece, 23, Baton Rouge, La. - 4 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second degree battery (felony)
- Alexander Joseph Rozas, 23, Jennings, La. - 1 county of principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)
- Garrett Joseph Sanders, 21, Minden, La. - 1 count principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)
In September of 2017, Maxwell Gruver, 18, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity on LSU’s campus.
Ten individuals were arrested in connection with Gruver’s death on the charge of hazing. One individual was also charged with negligent homicide. Four of the 10 were indicted in the case. Matthew Naquin, a former LSU student, was charged with negligent homicide.
