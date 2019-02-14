Memphis house fire possibly caused by meth lab explosion, firefighters say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - At least two people were injured in a house fire that may have been caused by a meth lab explosion.
The explosion happened in the 1300 block of Maria Street near the Berclair area Wednesday afternoon.
MFD Lieutenant Robert Ilsley said Memphis police believe it was a drug house.
"There were some bottles in there, some propane bottles, that’s probably what caused the explosion,” Lt. Ilsley said.
The explosion around could be heard blocks away.
The house blew up right as Memphis firefighters were stepping off the truck.
A neighbor’s Facebook video showed the moment the home exploded.
Donnie Bishop lives four blocks away and heard it.
"I knew it was something over here,” Bishop said. “That's a crystal meth lab. Everybody knows it in the neighborhood. I mean they have police over here every day."
The Memphis Fire Department says one victim went to the hospital, and the other declined medical treatment.
After the fire was put out, the investigation started with a focus on the garage.
Neighbors shared more video of the explosion, and many wondered why Memphis Police were at this house right before it went up in flames.
"Police just left here about 30 minutes before it blew up,” Bishop said.
An MPD spokesperson released this statement:
Veteran firefighters said they work fires at drug houses all the time.
Longtime residents like Bishop are tired of criminals ruining the neighborhood.
"I've been in this neighborhood 57 years and we see it every day,” Bishop said. He said at least this problem house is gone.
“I’m glad it’s down,” Bishop said. “I’m glad. Maybe we can get the rest of them out of the neighborhood.”
