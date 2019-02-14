Lone Star steel plant brings hope of revitalization to town

MORRIS COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -US Steel Lone Star is currently interviewing for 140 jobs. The steel plant is a major economic resource for the Lone Star Community and Morris County.
In 2016, the company laid off 450 employees at that facility. With the announcement of the new jobs, several people say their excited that people can get back to work.
“It’s great to have the opportunity to work near home,” John Dixon says. “We’ve seen so many jobs lost and with that goes a part of the town.”
Dixon says he was around when the layoffs happened in 2016. Restaurants and other local businesses felt the effect of so many people losing their jobs.
Other people in line for the jobs also mentioned the importance of the plant on the community.
“Everyone in line is working for themselves and their families,” Doug Fredricks says. “We have responsibilities and want to earn an honest living.”
US Steel Lone Star is continuing interviews for jobs on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They are located at 6866 US-259, Lone Star, TX 75668.
