JHS teacher charged with improper relationship with male student

JEFFERSON, TX (KSLA) - According to Jefferson ISD officials, a high school teacher who was charged and arrested for having improper relations with one of her students is now out on a $20,000 bond.
Rob Barnell, Jefferson ISD Superintendent, said Shannon Griffin, 47, was an English and theater teacher and she also served as one of the high school cheerleading sponsors.
The alleged inappropriate relationship between Griffin and the 17-year-old male student had been under investigation since the beginning of February by Marion County authorities. The investigation resulted in Griffin being placed on administrative leave and her arrest on February 8.
Barnwell said, “Unfortunately, we have been dealing with a disturbing situation the last several days. However, it is very fortunate that our police chief and administration was able to uncover many facts and obtain a written confession."
Griffin resigned from JHS Tuesday and will no longer be employed in education, said Barnell.
