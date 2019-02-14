Jack and Jill of America hosts Black History Month event in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Red River Parish chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is inviting the public to view the documentary “Beyond Galilee” to celebrate Black History Month located at Booker T. Washington at noon. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion.
The film focuses on the Civil Rights Movement in Shreveport.
Before the viewing, members of the chapter will host a “Get on the Bus” tour, and ride a SporTran Bus around the city and popular areas in the Civil Rights Movement. Reverend C. E. McLain will narrate the tour.
Lastly, a blood drive will be held at Booker T. Washington starting at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.