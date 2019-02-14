Hold onto your hats! Wind gusts up to 35mph today

Looking ahead to next week, another cold front will drop through the area Sunday evening and into Monday. This will cause scattered rain throughout the day on Monday. Keep the umbrella handy, just in case. Highs will cool into the upper 40s. Rain will be likely Tuesday, with light to moderate rain expected the entire day. You do not want to forget the umbrella that day. Highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy skies stick around for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. A lingerings shower is possible.