Google’s top Valentine’s Day searches

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Valentine’s Day is Thursday and it turns out romantics across the country are turning to Google for some inspiration for the holiday.
A map created by “Satellite Internet” is going viral. It shows the top Valentine’s-related searches broken down state by state.
There are some predictable ones like heart-shaped pizza, chocolate shops and poetry.
There are also dating apps like Bumble and Tinder.
Check out California... they’re all about friendship. Ohio is searching for Red Lobster and Kentucky is looking for Valentine’s Day deals.
Indiana is looking up a lot of Texas Road House.
You can check out all the top Google Valentine’s Day searches on the map above and by clicking here.
