FBI Top Ten fugitive killed during arrest operation in NC

APEX, NC (WBTV) - An L.A. fugitive wanted by the FBI and recently placed on their Top Ten Most Wanted list was killed on Wednesday after law enforcement officials attempted to place him under arrest at an Apex hotel.
Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, was wanted for a series of charges in Los Angeles involving armed sexual assaults. Carlson had been on the Top Ten list since September 2018.
Authorities were alerted to his possible presence at the Woodspring Suites off of Lufkin Rd. and when they went to make an arrest, they discovered the subject was armed and the ensuing conflict resulted in him being shot and killed.
A shooting incident review team has been commissioned to investigate the incident and interview witnesses before presenting any further findings about the reasonableness of the application of deadly force in that situation to a Shooting Incident Review Group.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.