Diet drinks linked to risk of heart attack, stroke, early death in women over 50, study says

(CNN) - The study, from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association says drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to a greater risk of heart attacks, clot-based strokes and early death in women over 50.
The risks are higher for women with no history of heart disease.
As well as women who are obese or African American.
Previous research has shown links between diet beverages and stroke, dementia, diabetes, and obesity.
"This is another confirmatory study showing a relationship between artificially sweetened beverages and vascular risks. While we cannot show causation, this is a yellow flag to pay attention to these findings," said American Academy of Neurology President Dr. Ralph Sacco, who was not involved in the latest study.
Research shows Americans may be taking heed to these studies.
The Beverage Marketing Corporation says bottled water surpassed carbonated soft drinks to become the top beverage by volume in 2016.
