The work week will end with warm, but slightly less windy conditions Friday. A cold front arrives this weekend, but rain will limited. Temperatures will cool slightly for the weekend, but expect a bigger drop early next week as higher rain chances return.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday with just a slim shower chance. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 70s.
A cold front will settle into the area this weekend bringing temperatures back down into the 60s for highs. Rain chances look slim Saturday, but a few showers may pop up on Sunday.
Showers will remain limited Monday, but widespread rain will likely develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday. The rain will taper off to showers again by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be chilly early next week with highs only in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll gradually climb back into the 60s again later next week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
