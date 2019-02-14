Bossier City police seek help identifying Nike store theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City police hope you can help identify the man who allegedly stole $379 worth of merchandise from a store at Louisiana Boardwalk.
The theft occurred Dec. 19 at the Nike factory outlet store, Bossier Crime Stoppers reports.
Police detectives are sharing photographs from the store’s surveillance cameras.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit the website p3tips.com. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.
Also, the secure and password-protected P3tips mobile app for your smart device is available in the App Store.
