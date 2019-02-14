Accused cop killer now also faces federal gun, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - One of the three people who are accused of killing a Shreveport police officer now also faces federal gun and drug charges.
A grand jury Wednesday indicted 38-year-old Glenn Montreal Frierson on one count each of:
- possessing of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime,
- being a felon in possession of a firearm, and,
- possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute controlled substances.
The three-count indicted alleges that Frierson was found with a .40-caliber pistol, a dozen rounds of .40-caliber ammunition and methamphetamine May 3, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
More than eight months later, Shreveport police arrested Frierson in connection with the death of Shreveport police Officer Chatéri Payne.
She was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue in the city’s Caddo Heights neighborhood while getting ready to go to work the night of Jan. 9.
Arrested on Jan. 16 on a charge of second-degree murder were Frierson, 26-year-old Tre’veon Demarcus Anderson and 22-year-old Lawrence Guydell Pierre II, all three of Shreveport.
All three remain in Caddo Correctional Center.
Each man’s bond has been set at $500,000.
Pierre also is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond on that charge has been set at $2,500.
