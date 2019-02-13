14-year-old to serve juvenile life, admits to conspiracy in robbery-murder

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport teen who took part in an armed robbery in November was sentenced to juvenile life on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
Anthony Mandigo must remain in custody until the age of 21 after pleading guilty to in the November 9, armed robbery of the Raceway Gas Station on North Market Street in Shreveport.
He also pled guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the November 4, 2018, murder of Domino’s pizza driver Lester McGee
Sentencing for McGee's murder was set to begin on Feb. 20. Co-defendant Jae’lon Ware, 16, is charged with the second-degree murder of McGee.
Mandigo was 13 at the time of the Raceway robbery. Mandigo and another juvenile entered the business with an AK-47 and robbed the clerk and a customer, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.
After that, the pair posted a video of themselves with the money from the robbery and a shotgun they had just purchased. Following this, Shreveport Police detectives arrested Mandigo and his co-defendant.
